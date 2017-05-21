Advertising

The White House has been under a lot of scrutiny for the last couple weeks, as suspicions that President Donald Trump and his associates colluded with Russia have been mounting on the daily. Saturday Night Live got the whole administration together to take a moment to reflect on their recent troubles in the musical cold open of its Season 42 finale on Saturday night.

Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump sat at the piano while Mike Pence (Beck Bennet), Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong), Ivanka Trump (Scarlett Johansson), and Steve Bannon (the grim reaper) gathered around him to sing "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen.

Of course, at the end of the song, Trump insists that he did nothing wrong. "But I can't speak for these people," he says.

A fitting way to start Alec Baldwin's last show as Donald Trump, if you ask us.

