Back in October, Saturday Night Live introduced us to David S. Pumpkins, a man in a pumpkin print suit who dances at haunted elevator guests. David S. Pumpkins, played by the legendary Tom Hanks, quickly became one of the most beloved SNL characters of the last few years. Imagine how delighted we were last night when David S. Pumpkins made his triumphant return.

On last night's season finale, SNL aired a sketch called "Rap Song," a parody of hip-hop collaborations that have way too many artists on the track.

This particular "Rap Song" featured the likes of 2 Black Guyz (Michael Che and Colin Jost), Pregnasty (Kate McKinnon), and musical guest Katy Perry. Well, it was actually Katy Perry plus Kathleen Bell (played by Aidy Bryant).

Tom Hanks was in the SNL studio Saturday night to announce his plans to join The Rock's presidential ticket in 2020, so SNL viewers got quite the delightful surprise when none other than David S. Pumpkins, showed up at the end of "Rap Song." He did change his name to David S. Pimpkins for the occasion, though.

Any questions?

