Sean Bean finally reveals what Ned Stark whispered before his 'Game of Thrones' death

Warning: Game of Thrones season 1 spoilers. But really, if you haven't started watching Game of Thrones yet...what are you doing with your life?
Game of Thrones fans have long crafted theories about the show, but they can finally put one of the oldest ones to rest.
Back in 2011, when Game of Thrones was still in its first season, audiences were shocked by the death Ned Stark, one of the show's leading characters.
Oh, how young and naive we all were then! Since then, the show has ripped out our hearts a million more times and killed nearly every character we love.
Anyway, moments before Stark was beheaded on the show, he appeared to whisper something to himself:
Since then, many have wondered what Stark's last words were.
A popular theory on Reddit was that he said "valar morghulis," which means all men must die in High Valyrian. Others theorized that he uttered, "I kept my promise," a reference to the promise he made to raise Jon Snow.
Well, the rumors can finally be put to rest because Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark, told The Huffington Post what he really said in that heart-wrenching scene.
Was it a confession? A proclamation? A clue as to how this whole crazy show will end!?
Nah. According to Bean, he was merely "just saying a prayer."
"I couldn’t be too specific, because I don’t know if religion [like that] was around in those days, whatever they were. I just thought, ‘What would you do if this were really gonna happen?’ You probably would pray," Bean told HuffPo. "You probably would murmur some words and you’d keep it quiet. You’d keep it to yourself."
He went on to add:
"It’s quite subtle in that many people wouldn’t pick it up. It was an interesting thing to do for me at that point. There’s not much you can do really, you’ve got your head on a block. That’s about the only thing you can do is murmur."
Sorry, sleuths! But not to worry, there are about a bajillion other aspects of the show you can craft theories on.
