Fox News host meme'd into oblivion after standing by a massive board of conspiracy theories.

On Tuesday, Fox News host Sean Hannity—yeah, same guy who recently defended sexual allegations against Republic senate candidate Roy Moore and inspired a conservative revolt against Keurig—brought a Hillary Clinton conspiracy board on his show that showed all the Clinton scandals in one place. Should we let Hannity know Clinton isn't running for office right now?

Sorry if you thought were getting a sweet poster board with cut-out clippings à la middle school. It's just a screen board :/ .

Surprising no one who's been on the internet, the board became a meme. A really good meme, at that matter.

If I’m reading this right Hillary just won the NCAA basketball championship pic.twitter.com/6yKVgIQtlt — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) November 15, 2017

when you finally get to be dungeon master and you skip school to spend the whole day planning the ultimate D&D campaign pic.twitter.com/IxAmCJ7irT — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) November 15, 2017

Top 32 answers on the board: Name a phrase your stepdad is going to shout at this year's Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/IHvEk1japW — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 15, 2017