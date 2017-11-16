Fox News host meme'd into oblivion after standing by a massive board of conspiracy theories.

Advertising
On Tuesday, Fox News host Sean Hannity—yeah, same guy who recently defended sexual allegations against Republic senate candidate Roy Moore and inspired a conservative revolt against Keurig—brought a Hillary Clinton conspiracy board on his show that showed all the Clinton scandals in one place. Should we let Hannity know Clinton isn't running for office right now?
Sorry if you thought were getting a sweet poster board with cut-out clippings à la middle school. It's just a screen board :/ .
Surprising no one who's been on the internet, the board became a meme. A really good meme, at that matter.
The best memes used a little photoshopping.
Hannity's really having a tough week. Oh well.
