Lawyer for Roy Moore accuser annihilates Sean Hannity for trying to book her client.

Fox News host Sean Hannity continues to make terrible decisions regarding Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate for Alabama and child molester. Hannity's most recent gaff revolves around one of Moore's accusers, Gloria Deason. Deason has gone public with how she met Moore when he was 32 and she was 18. They met at the Gadsden mall, the same mall Moore was reportedly banned from because he is a predator.

As Huffington Post reports, a producer of Hannity's show tried to reach out to Deason through her lawyer Paula Cobia.

Please tell Sean Hannity that I would never submit a survivor of abuse to the inevitable on-camera bullying and persecution by him. Mr. Hannity chose to believe and support Roy Moore immediately after learning about the numerous accusation against him describing sexual assault, child molestation, and harassment. Mr. Hannity has belittled, defamed and engaged in an on-air intimidation campaign against the victims of Mr. Moore. He is totally uninterested in discovering the truth. He gave Mr. Moore a lazy, softball interview which his own panel did not find credible. In fact, the panel mocked Mr. Moore over his inconsistencies and lies. It is laughable to assume that Mr. Hannity is capable of conducting a fair and balanced interview. He is not known for journalistic integrity. He is merely seeking an opportunity to publicly attack and further defame Mr. Moore's vulnerable victims. Well that's not happening. Not on my watch.

As a reminder, Sean Hannity has defended Roy Moore's actions.

Sean Hannity is justifying Roy Moore’s conduct with teenage girls because, “it was consensual.” 😒 pic.twitter.com/AhETrsZLwP — Mr. Smith (@GuardianRover) November 10, 2017

As another reminder, 14-year-old girls are FOURTEEN.