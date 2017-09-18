Advertising

On Sunday night, former White House press secretary Sean "Spicey" Spicer made an appearance at the 69th annual Emmy Awards show. He came onstage behind a podium, smiling broadly because for once he was in on a joke, and made a quip about—yep, you guessed it—the size of the audience. "This will be the largest audience to witness the Emmys, period—both in person and around the world," he said laughingly to the crowd.

While Spicer himself might have had a ball, he's still the man who lied on a daily basis at the behest of President Donald Trump, so understandably, the gag didn't go over with universal support.

The reactions to Sean Spicer were better than Sean Spicer #Emmys pic.twitter.com/KTBZwVwXCM — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) September 18, 2017

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay. — Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

This is how Hollywood normalizes authoritarianism. Sean Spicer was the official spokesperson for a blatantly deceptive White House. https://t.co/pbUEHHmWrf — Evette Dionne 🤔 (@freeblackgirl) September 18, 2017

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

DT is a sick liar. If we reward Sean Spicer for enabling his sickness,we are saying we accept a mentally ill POTUS. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 18, 2017

Wish I was at the Emmys so I could have jerked off @seanspicer too! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 18, 2017

The audience at the #Emmys should have booed @SeanSpicer. As artists, we should have no interest in normalizing his hatred, fear and lies. — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer is an accessory to an ongoing attack on American democracy. Stop giggling and pull your head of of your ass. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 18, 2017

•Sean Spicer's televised Emmy handjob concrete proof of evil of white supremacy

•POC won loads of awards, which matters

•Complex world! — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer is an opportunist who regularly lied directly to citizens as the spokesperson for an elected leader. Did I miss the funny bit? — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer should be pelted with cartoon garbage for the rest of his life — THICC KEN (@edsbs) September 18, 2017

Emmys recap: Hollywood patted itself on the back by giving a Trump impression an Emmy, then let Sean Spicer hang out, & honored Roger Ailes. — Drew Snow (@Dschnoeb) September 18, 2017

SEAN SPICER: Hitler wasn't such a bad guy

HOLLYWOOD: Congratulations! You are our new Kevin James. Use our bigger platform to poison society — Sam Grittner (@SamGrittner) September 18, 2017

