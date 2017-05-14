Advertising

We knew, after spotting Melissa McCarthy riding a podium around Manhattan, that she would once again portray embattled White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer when she hosted Saturday Night Live later in the week. But the actual sketch opens with Spicer's understudy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, engaging with members of the media—who then notice Spicer hiding in some bushes outside.

Things just get worse for Spicey from there, and when his usual bullying tactics become a bit more extreme, the reporters in the room raise a question he'd never considered: What if President Trump routinely lies to him, and worse than that, isn't really his friend? He'll have to go on an existential road trip to find out.

This sketch certainly makes it seem as if it's the last we'll see of Spicer, but who knows? As long as he's got a job in this administration, we'll want to see McCarthy skewering him.

