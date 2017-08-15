Advertising

Donald Trump received widespread criticism after his remarks on the events in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend, and on Monday night, late night hosts really let him have it. Seth Meyers passed up on his usual jokey monologue to instead open his show with remarks on the events in Charlottesville.

Like most of us, Meyers was extremely upset by the president's response to the violence in Charlottesville, specifically with his failure to explicitly denounce neo-Nazis, the KKK, and white supremacy.

Meyers ripped into Trump in a no-nonsense monologue that opened his show on Monday night.

"We're so happy to have you here, and we want to get started, we want to have a fun show, but we also wanted to take a moment to address what happened this weekend," Meyers began.

First, Meyers described what happened in Charlottesville: A terror attack allegedly perpetrated by a white supremacist named James Field who drove his car into a crowd of protesters and killed a woman named Heather Heyer. Then he turned his attention to the president's response.

"But on Saturday, you didn't hear her name, or the terrorist's name, or even the word 'terrorist' from our president," Meyers said before showing the now infamous clip of President Trump condemning hatred and violence "on many sides."

"If that choice of words made you feel sick to your stomach, the good news is you're a normal and decent person," Meyers said of the president's speech.

Meyers did point out that the president made an additional statement on Monday condemning white supremacy, but like many people, he feels it was too little, too late.

"Donald Trump did not immediately denounce the white supremacist movement when given the chance, and now, whether he knows it or not, many of those people see him as leading that movement."

Meyers concluded by saying it was a president's job to preside over our society and "to lift up what is good about us and to absolutely, unequivocally, and immediately condemn what is evil in us."

"And if he does not do that, if he does not preside over our society, he is not a president," Meyers stated. "You can stand for a nation or you can stand for a hateful movement. You can't do both."

Is it just us, or are late night comedians sounding more presidential than the actual president these days?

