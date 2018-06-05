Watch Shawn Mendes joke about underwear and get road rage on Carpool Karaoke.

Singer Shawn Mendes is going to be on The Late Late Show with James Corden all week. It's such a big deal that The Late Late Show's Twitter account has been changed to say "The Late Late Show with Shawn Mendes" just for the occasion.

Mendes started the week off by stealing Corden's parking spot. Brutal!

Things got off to a rocky start today when @ShawnMendes stole @JKCorden's parking spot https://t.co/VDk5Ow5wLj — The Late Late Show with Shawn Mendes (@latelateshow) June 5, 2018

Then, last night, the two men took part in everyone's favorite segment: Carpool Karaoke. The show posted a whole bunch of funny clips from the pair's session (many of the clips were of parts that had nothing to do with singing).

.@ShawnMendes is just *skating* right through this #ShawnCarpool pic.twitter.com/FyVrwrmiPc — The Late Late Show with Shawn Mendes (@latelateshow) June 5, 2018

There were a ton of funny parts, like when Corden tried to sell Mendes a pair of his underpants. Mendes was not a taker.

.@JKCorden, how many times do we have to remind you to please stop trying to sell your underpants to our guests? Sorry, @ShawnMendes. #ShawnCarpool pic.twitter.com/3rvscqXht8 — The Late Late Show with Shawn Mendes (@latelateshow) June 5, 2018

Mendes gave a helpful reminder to someone driving in the wrong lane.