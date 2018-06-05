Watch Shawn Mendes joke about underwear and get road rage on Carpool Karaoke.

Singer Shawn Mendes is going to be on The Late Late Show with James Corden all week. It's such a big deal that The Late Late Show's Twitter account has been changed to say "The Late Late Show with Shawn Mendes" just for the occasion.
Mendes started the week off by stealing Corden's parking spot. Brutal!
Then, last night, the two men took part in everyone's favorite segment: Carpool Karaoke. The show posted a whole bunch of funny clips from the pair's session (many of the clips were of parts that had nothing to do with singing).
There were a ton of funny parts, like when Corden tried to sell Mendes a pair of his underpants. Mendes was not a taker.
Mendes gave a helpful reminder to someone driving in the wrong lane.
They talked about Mendes' love for Harry Potter.
Here they are, going nuts in the car.
And Mendes himself posted a clip of the two men doing some serious car dancing.
People were impressed with Corden's singing (as well as Mendes', duh).
You can watch the whole video here!