Tiny 'GoT' detail will make you feel even worse about the show's most heartless death.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

Way back when Davos the Onion Knight was imprisoned on Dragonstone and Stannis Baratheon was still Melisandre's chosen regent, Shireen Baratheon went down to the dungeons with a gift.

She had a book for Davos, who shamefully admitted he couldn't read it.

"I'll teach you...! It'll be fun!" responded Shireen, who would later, um, get burned to death by Melisandre because Game of Thrones is horrible. And also because Melisandre thought it would ingratiate Stannis, the supposed chosen one Azor Ahai, with the Lord of Light. The bit of blood magic was used to pave the way out of a snow storm for Stannis' troops.

HBO

Well, way before her brutal demise—back in season three, episode five, "Kissed by Fire"— Shireen goes ahead and begins Davos' first reading lesson. And there's layer and layer of heartbreak to the first word she teaches him:

Aegon.

"I brought you something to read. It's about Aegon and his dragons! Aegon used to live here, did you know that? And the Targaryens built this castle!"