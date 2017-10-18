Tiny 'GoT' detail will make you feel even worse about the show's most heartless death.

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.
Way back when Davos the Onion Knight was imprisoned on Dragonstone and Stannis Baratheon was still Melisandre's chosen regent, Shireen Baratheon went down to the dungeons with a gift.
She had a book for Davos, who shamefully admitted he couldn't read it.
"I'll teach you...! It'll be fun!" responded Shireen, who would later, um, get burned to death by Melisandre because Game of Thrones is horrible. And also because Melisandre thought it would ingratiate Stannis, the supposed chosen one Azor Ahai, with the Lord of Light. The bit of blood magic was used to pave the way out of a snow storm for Stannis' troops.
Well, way before her brutal demise—back in season three, episode five, "Kissed by Fire"— Shireen goes ahead and begins Davos' first reading lesson. And there's layer and layer of heartbreak to the first word she teaches him:
Aegon.
"I brought you something to read. It's about Aegon and his dragons! Aegon used to live here, did you know that? And the Targaryens built this castle!"
Yes, Shireen spends her limited time with Davos gushing about the admirable Targaryens that used to live in her home, perfectly foreshadowing Jon Snow and Daenerys' return to the strategic Westerosi island several seasons later—and the reveal of the name given to Snow at birth.
"When you see A, E, and G together like that, it sounds like egg," she explains. "And the title of the whole book is An History of Aegon the Conqueror."
In case you forgot, we learn Jon Snow's name is actually Aegon in the finale of season seven. So you might infer that Shireen just inadvertently taught Davos the true name of Azor Ahai, accidentally stumbling across the prophecy a few seasons before she's wrongfully killed to preserve it.
But the saddest thing might be in this bit of speculation. Think about just how much Shireen would have loved to hang around the Targaryen contingency in Dragonstone. From what we know of Jon Snow, she would have been treated like a princess by the legendary family she clearly adored. Forget Snow's generosity, Shireen Baratheon would have been an impressive ally for the new crown. And she clearly loved them back.
Instead, she's burned at the stake by Melisandre to melt some snow. God, Game of Thrones is just terrible.