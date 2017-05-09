Advertising

Everywhere women go, men tell us to smile. No matter where, no matter when. So it really came as no surprise when, while receiving some constructive criticism on Monday night from the Dancing With the Stars judges, host Tom Bergeron asked (the usually very smiley) Simone Biles why she wasn't smiling. Her reply? “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” BOOM.

But speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the show, Biles explained exactly why she wasn't smiling. She admitted that getting negative feedback from DWTS judges made her feel sad, saying, “I had tears in my eyes. I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together. I am trying and I am being honest. But if they don’t see that, I don’t know what else more I can do.”

Of course, Twitter loved her fierce, no bullshit response.

Can't stop laughing. Best answer ever: "I smile when I win gold medals." Totally understand how @Simone_Biles meant that. #DWTS — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) May 9, 2017

You can check out her awesome dancing skills in this video, which shows the performance she and her partners did just before the clip with the judges.

