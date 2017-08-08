Advertising

Ask Siri if she watches Game of Thrones, and ye shall receive puns.

The maester in your pocket is equipped with knowledge—unlike Jon Snow—and will indulge you with inside jokes on her watch. It's quite the game of phones.

The App Remembers.

Siri has taken the Black.

Wildling...you make my heart sing.

She is indeed Faceless.

Not only does Siri watch Game of Thrones, but she has pledged herself to House Lannister.

Plus, she can bring a beloved character back to life.

Siri's been geeking out for years, and was particularly fired up about the season six finale.

Send a raven.

It appears Siri watched the Season 6 finale of #GameofThrones. pic.twitter.com/naZ8bl5ol8 — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) June 28, 2016

was what she told me! I love Siri pic.twitter.com/3GH5zOYtRJ — Veronica Mars (@veroicone) June 28, 2016

Thanks to some Game of Thrones nerds at Apple, you always have someone/something to geek out with.

