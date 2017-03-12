Advertising

When hostile aliens with advanced weaponry have invaded the planet, citizens need a great speech by their fearless leader to rally themselves and quell their fears. They need someone to believe in their survival because they can't. They need someone who is calm under pressure and knows how to make smart decisions. They need all of these things, and not a single one of them would be used to describe our current President, Donald Trump. In a nod to the President's speech in timeless classic Independence Day, Alec Baldwin returned to SNL last night to show us exactly how badly Trump would be under the pressure of an alien invasion.

After Trump's first Congressional Address on February 28, the public and media were a bit shocked at how coherent Trump came across. Sure, he was mostly just reading a teleprompter, and it was a depressing departure from the inspiration and emotion with which Obama had spoiled us, but he never said "nasty woman" or "you're the puppet" or "bad hombres"! And it wasn't a review of SNL he wrote himself on Twitter at 2am! It was indeed unfortunate that the best we could say about it was that it wasn't a train wreck. And this sketch reminds us that the President of a country isn't just a political figurehead, they're also meant to be an inspiring figure, one that makes little kids want to grow up to achieve similar levels of greatness. And it makes quite obvious how short Trump falls when it comes to those things.

When Trump first addresses his troops for a rallying speech, he starts talking about the coal jobs he's going to bring back, as if he's a robot who only knows how to inspire people who live in the rust belt. Then, he goes on to say that the aliens are "living among" them and makes reference to the two black soldiers in the audience (Leslie Jones and Sasheer Zamata) as being alien "shape shifters," which is sadly not outside the realm of the insane brand of racism that members of the alt right believe in. Like most of SNL's Trump coverage, it's funny, but it's also sad. Because this man is our President and he's so ill-equipped for the job (not to mention an admitted sexual assaulter with ties to Russia).

Baldwin has said recently that he doesn't plan to play trump on SNL much longer, so enjoy it while you can. You can watch the whole sketch here:

