How does Ivanka Trump, someone who claims to care about women's issues, stand by her father, an admitted sexual assaulter? It's a very good question. She's been called out plenty of times for her fake feminism, as well as her involvement in Trump's agenda, and last night on SNL Scarlett Johansson debuted her Ivanka impression for a parody commercial pedaling Ivanka's new perfume line: Complicit.

"A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women," the sultry voice over says, as Ivanka's bejeweled hand pulls her straight blonde hair away from her face, voguing for the camera. "But, like, how?" It's a good question, and one that journalists like Lauren Duca have been asking for a while.

Ivanka Trump is poised to become the most powerful woman in the world. Don't let her off the hook because she looks like she smells good. — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 23, 2016

After Ivanka was aggressively verbally attacked by a a left wing lawyer on a Jet Blue plane in December, Duca maintained that it was possible to criticize her while also agreeing that she should not be verbally attacked, and that it was essential for us to pay close attention to her, even if she comes off as innocent and unknowning. This SNL sketch gets at the same thing: that just because she is packaged as a traditionally beautiful and attentive daughter does not mean that she can't simultaneously wield her power in self-interested ways.

Ivanka is brilliant, powerful, and so much more than "just a daughter." That's why she deserves rigorous scrutiny. https://t.co/C6oDBh0Dj9 — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) December 24, 2016

Using the term "complicit" as the name of a perfume scent is smart and works well in the video because Ivanka does seem like the kind of woman who would have a perfume line. "She's loyal, devoted," the voice over goes on to say about her. "But probably should have bounced after that whole Access Hollywood bus thing. Oh well." And the final tagline for the perfume perfectly gets at how much power Ivanka has, and thus why we should be so critical of her: "Complicit: the fragrance for the woman who could stop all this, but won't."

Watch the video here:

