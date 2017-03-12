Advertising

In honor of International Women's Day this past week, Saturday Night Live wanted to air a sketch featuring every woman in the cast. Trouble is, the holiday fell on Wednesday, when most of the show's writing is done, and the women were out on strike.

Thankfully, Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney to pull together a short piece about the struggles the opposite gender faces day in and day out. It may not be exactly the kind of thing their castmates had in mind, but it's clear they want some credit for the effort.

Oh well. There's always next year.

