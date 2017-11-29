People are reigniting Matt Lauer and Ann Curry's feud with this perfect meme.

On Wednesday morning, Today host Savannah Guthrie announced that Matt Lauer would no longer be appearing on the show due to a sexual misconduct allegation. While this announcement shocked some, others were less surprised.

Now that Charlie Rose has been suspended, does this mean @nbc will finally investigate Matt Lauer for his behavior around female employees at the @TODAYshow? Still mad as hell over what he did to @AnnCurry. — Marta Rusek (@martarusek) November 21, 2017

As of now, NBC has publicly stated its knowledge of only one incident. "While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.” Yet, it does not seem improbable that Matt Lauer's abuse of power may have been another ill-kept secret that has only now led to ramifications—especially when his fall-out with Ann Curry is taken into consideration.

If you think Matt Lauer doesn't seem the type, I want you to ask yourself why you thought women left a high profile high paying job. — Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) November 29, 2017

Ann Curry took over the role of Today co-host from Meredith Vieira in 2011. In 2012, Today show favorite Ann Curry was fired from this position—reportedly largely due to Matt Lauer's intervention. At the time, Lauer was decreasing in popularity whereas Curry remained a favorite with viewers. The two barely spoke behind the scenes, and Curry's tearful announcement of her departure as co-host featured an uncomfortable vibe between her and Lauer. Curry stayed on at NBC until 2015.