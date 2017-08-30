Warning: Spoilers are coming.
Littlefinger
is was indisputably one of the biggest schmucks in Westeros. The slimy weasel set the ladder of chaos into motion by killing Jon Arryn, conspired against Ned Stark, gave Sansa to the Boltons and all sorts of sneaky sh*t.
While Game of Thrones fans celebrated his death at the hands of the Stark sisters, some people on Twitter (presumably pledged Knights of the Vale) were actually defending the bastard.
Well, Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark herself, clapped back.
Someone didn't give Sansa the credit for reclaiming Winterfell, but Turner defended her character.
LADY SANSA DON'T TAKE NO SHIT.
Turner isn't even tagged in the tweets—maybe she looks for Twitter's takes on Sansa in order to call out the ignorant ones.
Turns out that Turner is as great at comebacks as Sansa Stark.