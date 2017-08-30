Advertising

Warning: Spoilers are coming.

Giphy

Littlefinger is was indisputably one of the biggest schmucks in Westeros. The slimy weasel set the ladder of chaos into motion by killing Jon Arryn, conspired against Ned Stark, gave Sansa to the Boltons and all sorts of sneaky sh*t.

While Game of Thrones fans celebrated his death at the hands of the Stark sisters, some people on Twitter (presumably pledged Knights of the Vale) were actually defending the bastard.

Advertising

Well, Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark herself, clapped back.

Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons.... Who killed her family... who ended up torturing her.... but ur right.. no harm done 👍 — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

Someone didn't give Sansa the credit for reclaiming Winterfell, but Turner defended her character.

Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her).... because he owed her.... for selling her to the boltons.... need I say more? — Sophie Turner (@SophieT) August 29, 2017

LADY SANSA DON'T TAKE NO SHIT.

Giphy

Advertising

Turner isn't even tagged in the tweets—maybe she looks for Twitter's takes on Sansa in order to call out the ignorant ones.

Turns out that Turner is as great at comebacks as Sansa Stark.

Tumblr

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.