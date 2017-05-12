Advertising

Stephen Colbert has officially proclaimed victory in his stand-off with Donald Trump.

"You see a no-talent guy like Colbert," Trump said in an interview with Time magazine. "There's nothing funny about what he says."

"And what he says is filthy. And you have kids watching," the president continued. (But it's okay when Trump says filthy things because it's only "locker room talk.")

Stephen Colbert could not be more thrilled by the president's review of his performance. "Don't you know I've been trying for a year to get you to say my name?" Colbert exclaimed with glee during his monologue Thursday night.

"I won," Colbert proclaimed.

Watch the full clip below.

