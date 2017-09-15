Advertising

We're all very excited that Stephen Colbert is hosting the Emmys this year. When he stopped by The Talk on Friday, he was asked if he had anything special in store for Sunday night's show. Well, it looks like we're going to see some butts. (Well, it might just be one butt. His.)

"We have an opening musical number I hope everyone likes," Colbert said. "We have some surprise guests - couple more just came through today - and we also have - there's nudity," he confessed, laughing. "It's me that's nude in it."

But it turns out getting naked on live TV isn't as easy as one might think. Colbert says he has a few hoops to jump through before his butt makes it to air.

He explained: "This is absolutely true, we are in negotiations with CBS right now- because CBS has got the Emmys this year - about how much of my butt we can show. Because evidently, and I did not know this, because I - I don't know, you cannot show butt crack on broadcast television."

"We already shot the bit," Colbert continued. "And then afterwards CBS waited and goes, 'Yeah, you can’t show that.'"

How's that for a fun Hollywood-insider tip, kids? No butt crack allowed on live TV! Isn't show business grand?

Colbert goes on to reveal that he couldn't show his butt crack even though he got fully naked for the bit.

"I said, 'wait a second, I don’t even get to show my butt crack after getting totally naked. Do you know how much bronzer was rubbed on my body?'" Colbert joked. "Do you have any idea how intimate I have known my makeup lady? We’ve worked together for 20 years, we’ve never been more intimate than this week."

Who knew there were so many butt rules?!

"And you really did full commando for shooting the bit?" The Talk host Julie Chen asked.

"Well, you wear a little sock," Colbert answered. "But honest to God, honest to God I shot it and was buck naked for an hour and a half in front of the camera.

LOL. You can watch the Emmys this Sunday on CBS. We know we'll be tuning in.

