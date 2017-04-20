Advertising

On Wednesday, news broke that Bill O'Reilly would not be returning to Fox News. Pretty much everybody was happy about that, except for Stephen Colbert's ultra-conservative character, Stephen Colbert.

Also tonight! Conservative pundit 'Stephen Colbert' reacts to #BillOReilly's dismissal from Fox News. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/p8IJtmKBcn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017

But Stephen Colbert (the right-wing pundit) is not the same as Stephen Colbert (the late night talk show host). In speaking to the audience, the real Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday night, “I owe a lot to Bill O’Reilly. I spent over nine years playing a character based largely on him ― and then 12 months in therapy to de-bloviate myself.”

Colbert brought up a statement made by Fox News referencing Bill O'Reilly's termination, which stated that “by ratings standards,” O’Reilly was “one of the most accomplished TV personalities in the history of cable news.”

Internal memo that the Murdochs just sent out to all staff at Fox News pic.twitter.com/PBeSR8zMEe — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) April 19, 2017

Colbert's studio audience booed at this, but Colbert cut them off, saying, “No, no, no. By ratings standards, he is,” Colbert said. “By moral standards, he was a self-righteous landfill of angry garbage.”

https://giphy.com/gifs/bill-oreilly-Y6cZ7z88DlxKg

