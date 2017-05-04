Advertising

Stephen Colbert used his monologue Wednesday night to respond to the #FireColbert controversy that erupted after a joke he made about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Skip to the 11:00 mark for Colbert's insult rant, but here's the line that launched the hashtag:

"The only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s cock holster."

Colbert made the comment after Donald Trump insulted his fellow CBS host, John Dickerson, calling his show "Face the Nation"—get this—"Deface the Nation."

Advertising

Colbert then shot off insult after insult at President Trump, culminating in the controversial crack about Trump and Putin's sex life together.

Homophobia and sexual harassment is OK when you're a liberal.



P.S. This is why Trump won. pic.twitter.com/yKTCCmfhto — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) May 2, 2017

"Am I still the host?" asked Colbert at the very top of his show after the fall-out. "I'm still the host!"

While many pointed out that conservatives (like the above Mike Cernovitch, a conspiracy theorist and "alt right ringleader"), were using the opportunity to punish Colbert on Twitter for a homophobic attitude better represented by Trump's own administration, Colbert admitted he could have chosen his words more wisely. Not that he has any regrets.

Advertising

"Now, folks, if you saw my monologue on Monday, you know that I was a little upset with Donald Trump for insulting a friend of mine. So, at the end of that monologue, I had a few choice insults for the president in return. I don't regret that."

The "no regrets" attitude got Colbert a massive applause break.

"I believe he can take care of himself," he continued. "I have jokes, he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight. So while I would do it again, I would change a few words that were cruder than they needed to be."

Advertising

Colbert then stated his support for all types of love.

"Now, I'm not going to repeat the phrase, but I just want to say for the record, life is short. And anyone who expresses their love for another person, in their own way, is to me, an American hero. And I think we can all agree on that. I hope even the president and I can agree on that. Nothing else. But that."

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.