Advertising

You might have seen the viral video called "Hi Stranger" floating around the internet this week. It's creepy yet soothing, and reminds me of what it would be like to pillow talk with a sociopath made of wax. If you haven't watched it yet, take two minutes to let it make you feel lots of weird things before I explain what's coming next:

Okay, so now that you're thoroughly uncomfortable (because yes, you've know ogled the butt cheeks of a little wax man, and that's just the truth), let's get to the parody. Friday, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Colbert brought up the video saying that it had the internet divided. "Some people find it really comforting, and others want to know if you can take out a restraining order against a cartoon."

Advertising

And since some people said it was the creepiest video they've ever seen online, Colbert and his team decided to take that as a challenge. What's creepier than a wax man without a nose staring deep into your soul? Well, Trump in a thong, for one. Here's the Late Show's parody of the video that is supposedly even creepier than the original:

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.