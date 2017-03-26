Advertising

Ted Koppel, a decorated and semi-retired news broadcaster whose journalistic career has spanned six decades, this week mounted a special report for CBS Sunday Morning, where he's a senior contributor. The topic was "The great divide: Politics in the Age of Trump." In the piece, he lamented the media forces that seek to polarize people for their own gain—and to the country's detriment.

Of course, no talk of this subject is complete without a critique of Fox News, and in particular its most partisan loudmouth, Sean Hannity. In a stunning interview segment, Hannity made the mistake of putting a brash rhetorical question to Koppel: "You think we're bad for America? You think I'm bad for America?"

Koppel's response: "Yeah." Dude, my man is ice-cold. Watch Hannity's face.

Ted Koppel tells Sean Hannity he is bad for America: pic.twitter.com/ibnLnJnGDy — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 26, 2017

1. Ted Koppel is too old to lie to anybody.

2. Notice how shit ppl always interrupt the truth as defense. https://t.co/Vd1khPp7nG — FLEEKNIK (@Judnikki) March 26, 2017

Ted Koppel was way, way too gracious. — Robin Lawson (@robinstillrocks) March 26, 2017

https://twitter.com/IknwKaren/status/846059185989206019

The great Ted Koppel tells off Sean Hannity w/o as much as lifting an eyebrow https://t.co/C07Fy11cPW — (((antonio5591))) (@antonio5591) March 26, 2017

Now, if Ted could just convince all the other 77-year-olds out there that Hannity is a hack ideologue, he might wipe out the Fox News audience as we know it.

