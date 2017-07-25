Advertising

Want to feel old?

Teletubbies, the baby-faced alien friends of your youth, have babies now.

How telebabies are made. giphy

Pinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po have welcomes little doppelgängers to their creepy little world where a baby lives in the sun.

Here comes the sun. giphy

Lyen Krenz Yap, a 19-year-old from the Philippines, found out about the spawn of Teletubbies on Facebook and proceeded to freak out on Twitter, which went viral.

OKAY STOP EVERYTHING



THE TELETUBBIES OFFICIALLY JUST HAD KIDS I AM NOT PREPARED FOR THIS INFORMATION pic.twitter.com/09CXX2HFbm — bianca del rio (@lyenkrenz) July 23, 2017

People do not know how to cope with this new generation.

So today I learned the Teletubbies had kids and I'm feeling a mixture of terrified and confusion!! pic.twitter.com/nmJYAa2Vl8 — Pugz (@Pugz_T) July 25, 2017

The babies—officially called Tiddlytubbies—have people shook.

with each other? I thought they were all guys? since when? I have so many questions https://t.co/0koOu894kU — Laura (@goodhappyheart) July 24, 2017

What the fuck they were pregnant this whole time while I thought they was just eating good https://t.co/YuUcAgwUip — أسود (@NasMaraj) July 24, 2017

The tiny Tiddlytubbies were introduced in a 2015 episode called "Babies," and they have cutesy-wutesy namie names, just like their parents.

The Tiddlytubbies live in their own special part of the Home Dome with the #Teletubbies. Have you spotted these small, cute characters? pic.twitter.com/B87liPitk3 — Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) July 25, 2017

While we know the Tiddlytubbies names, we are not yet privvy to the nature of their conception. It is very possible that Teletubbies partake in asexual reproduction like many different plants.

The colors of the Tiddlytubbies to do not immediately imply parentage, with the exception of Daa Daa (green), Umby Pumby (yellow), and Nin (purple), who could be the biological 'tubbies of Laa Laa, Dipsy, and Tinky Winky, respectively.

However, BuzzFeed is ON IT, and I promise to update as soon as additional information because available.

