Want to feel old?
Teletubbies, the baby-faced alien friends of your youth, have babies now.
Pinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa Laa, and Po have welcomes little doppelgängers to their creepy little world where a baby lives in the sun.
Lyen Krenz Yap, a 19-year-old from the Philippines, found out about the spawn of Teletubbies on Facebook and proceeded to freak out on Twitter, which went viral.
People do not know how to cope with this new generation.
The babies—officially called Tiddlytubbies—have people shook.
The tiny Tiddlytubbies were introduced in a 2015 episode called "Babies," and they have cutesy-wutesy namie names, just like their parents.
While we know the Tiddlytubbies names, we are not yet privvy to the nature of their conception. It is very possible that Teletubbies partake in asexual reproduction like many different plants.
The colors of the Tiddlytubbies to do not immediately imply parentage, with the exception of Daa Daa (green), Umby Pumby (yellow), and Nin (purple), who could be the biological 'tubbies of Laa Laa, Dipsy, and Tinky Winky, respectively.
However, BuzzFeed is ON IT, and I promise to update as soon as additional information because available.