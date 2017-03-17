Advertising

Good news, Bachelor Nation: we've got another juicy scandal for you! (At least, it's kind of juicy.) The most observant fans of The Bachelor may have noticed something familiar about the engagement ring Nick Viall chose to propose to Vanessa Grimaldi with in this season's finale - because the exact same ring has been on the show before.

The drama began when Claudia Oshry (known on Instagram as @girlwithnojob) noticed something familiar about the ring that nick gave to Vanessa on the season finale of The Bachelor. It looked exactly like the one that contestant Robby Hayes chose to propose to JoJo Fletcher with on last year's season of The Bachelorette. (You know, before she shot him down.)

Advertising

#bachelornation WE DESERVE TO KNOW THE TRUTH! Neil Lane, wtf is going on? #thebachelor A post shared by Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) on Mar 15, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Oshry's suspicions were later confirmed by People. They spoke to celebrity jeweler Neil Lane, who is The Bachelor franchise's go-to ring guy. He confirmed it was the exact same ring.

"I bring six rings and over the years, over the 9 years, some are the same, some have changed settings or are re-designed, and some are totally new," Lane said.

“The most important thing is for a ring to speak to the particular man and to the woman he is in love with. If a ring doesn’t speak to one person, then it wasn’t meant to be. If that particular ring wasn’t meant to find a home with JoJo, but rather spoke to Nick and Vanessa, then that’s the way it should be. It’s found its home,” he continued.

Advertising

Holy shit she said yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️. It's been a journey Bachelor Nation!! @vanessagrimaldi30 I love you!! #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

I do like that Neil Lane speaks about engagement rings the same way Ollivander talks about wands in Harry Potter. However, I am disappointed that my vision of him as a whimsical jewelry sorcerer who delicately hand-crafts each ring to fit the personality of each individual Bachelor contestant has been proven false.

WHAT A SCANDAL! Is it a no-no to pick the same engagement ring as someone else? Where's Chris Harrison's ruling on this? (Okay, fine. It's probably not really a scandal, but we're about to go two months without any Bachelor franchise drama. LET ME HAVE THIS!)

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.