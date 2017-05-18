Advertising

The weather is getting warmer, the days are getting longer, and we're eating lots of boozy ice cream, but the surest sign of summer approaching is Chris Harrison finally announcing the cast of the new season of The Bachelorette.

On Wednesday night, in a Bachelor franchise first, Harrison announced Rachel Lindsay's line-up of suitors live on the internet.

For the first time ever, we're announcing Rachel's men right here...LIVE with Chris Harrison! #TheBachelorette premieres MONDAY at 9|8c on ABC! Posted by The Bachelorette on Wednesday, May 17, 2017

And what's the best part of any Bachelor franchise cast announcement? The occupations, of course. Here are four of our favorites:

Advertising

Kenny: Professional Wrestler

Oh man, you guys. We've got a professional wrestler. Kenny looks like a nice, wholesome dude, so we're truly not expecting him to partake in any dumb, drunken fights at the Bachelor mansion. We're just saying if he hypothetically *did* get involved in a dumb, drunken fight, we'd get to see a show.

Peter: Business Owner

Advertising

Peter is a business owner. We know that's a fairly normal job title, but we love it for its ambiguity. What kind of business does Peter own? Does he sell hand-knit hats for dogs? Does he own a surf shop? It could be anything! Right now, Peter is shrouded in mystery and we're very intrigued.

Jonathan: Tickle Monster

Here's where things start to get weird, guys. This is the job title that made everyone in the Someecards office simultaneously say "OH GOD NO" out loud when it was shared in the group chat. Jonathan is a 31-year-old man who describes himself as a "tickle monster." We know it's not fair to judge him before we know anything about him, but right now he is our front-runner to be known as "the one that's kind of creepy."

Advertising

Lucas: Whaboom

Shockingly, "Tickle Monster" was not the most confusing job title of the season. 30-year-old Lucas describes his occupation as, "Whaboom." No one can seem to figure out what that means. Dear, sweet Chris Harrison tried to explain it in the video, but only managed to puzzle us even more.

"It’s a noun, verb… It’s an adverb. Like, you can be ‘Whaboom’ … and you can Whaboom, and you can call somebody a Whaboom," Harrison explained.

Advertising

That really clears things up. Thank you, Chris.

So, will the Tickle Monster or the Whaboom win Rachel Lindsay's heart? Guess we'll have to watch The Bachelorette to find out.

You can see the full cast on ABC's website.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.