It's only Tuesday, but it's already been a big week for TV. On Sunday, Game of Thrones aired the fourth episode of its seventh season, and on Monday night, America watched the live finale of The Bachelorette.

With two major television events so close to each other, it's no surprise that some people still had GoT on the brain while they were watching Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay decide who to give her final rose to. That's why everyone on Twitter made the exact same GoT joke during Rachel's emotional conversation with contestant Peter.

In Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen tells everyone to join her, with an ultimatum to "bend the knee or die." Everyone seemed pretty on board with the idea, except for Jon Snow. Funny enough, Peter was a little reluctant to "bend the knee" as well.

In an emotional conversation that ultimately ended in their breakup, Peter told Rachel that he just wasn't ready to get married after the short time they'd spent on the show together. Rachel was determined to leave the process engaged, so after a heartbreaking conversation and many, many tears, Peter and Rachel went their separate ways.

Peter was a fan favorite, so his departure was very emotional for all of us. And how did Twitter cope? By making Game of Thrones/Bachelorette crossover jokes, of course.

Demanding a guy to bend the knee isn't always the way to go....#TheBacheloretteFinale #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/1iMWNOp9yw — Mick&Drew (@MickAndDrew) August 8, 2017

Peter: I'm not sure if I'm ready to propose right now.

Rachel: BEND THE KNEE.#TheBacheloretteFinale #TheBachelorette — wintehr is coming (@tehrrific) August 8, 2017

For the 2nd night in a row I'm watching a woman asking a man to get down on one knee #TheBacheloretteFinale #GameOfThrones #bendtheknee 🌹 — AT (@TalloAngela) August 8, 2017

Me watching Thrones last night: "Just bend the knee!!"



Me tonight watching Bachelorette: "Just bend the knee!!"



I'm so bored — lexi veltri (@lexi_veltri) August 8, 2017

Unfortunately, as we know, Rachel was unsuccessful in getting Peter to bend the knee. At least we'll always have Game of Thrones jokes to bring us joy.

