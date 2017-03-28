Advertising

The cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunited on Carlton's Instagram on Monday, and if you're not pining for the original Aunt Viv, the only one missing is the late Uncle Phil. James Avery, the actor who played that stern father figure with a heart of gold, passed away in 2013.

Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete. A post shared by Alfonso Ribeiro (@therealalfonsoribeiro) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

From left to right, that's Ashley, Carlton, Hilary, Will, the second (and best) Aunt Vivian, and Geoffrey. In the real world, they're known as Tatyana Ali, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, Will Smith, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Joseph Marcell.

For comparison, here's a promo shot from the glory days (and no, I don't remember the episodes with that child).

On this day in 1996, the final episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired. Posted by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air on Friday, May 20, 2016

Don't get too excited, because Alfonso Ribeiro already explained why there will never be an onscreen reunion:

"Since the passing of my favorite dad in the world, ever on TV, James Avery...the chances of a Fresh Prince coming back together will not happen. I don't think we feel as a cast that we would do even our fans justice," he told E! in 2014.

"We all felt like he was the centerpiece or the nucleus of that show. Without him, it just doesn't work. So even if the whole cast comes to support me on the show, we're not looking for that to happen. And that's OK."

By the way, here's a really old quote from the original Aunt Viv about Will Smith: "There will never be a reunion... as I will never do anything with an asshole like Will Smith." Oh, Aunt Viv. You've already been replaced!

