'The Office' might come back and conflicted fans are duelling with memes.

The Hollywood Reporter is Hollywood reporting that NBC wants to bring back The Office and are even searching for an actor to replace Steve Carell, who does not want to reprise his role as America's boss.

This should come as no surprise, as Carell left The Office last time two seasons before its final episode. According to TVLine, the new series would "feature a mix of new and old cast members." No word on Dwight, Jim, and Pam (who should really just star in their own spin-off selling beets).

Now, as news that the office might make a Carell-less comeback, you're left with one of two choices. Think carefully. Your choice of tweet will define your future at Dunder Mifflin.

You can tweet this GIF: