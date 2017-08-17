Advertising

If you are usually busy on Sunday nights, you know a thing or two about dodging Game of Thrones spoilers. On Thursday, Twitter erupted with Thrones spoilers a few days early, but don't worry— they are as fake as Peter Dinklage's British accent.

Using the hashtag #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers, tweeters from here to Westeros started inventing unlikely twists and turns in the show's plot that would turn the Emmy winning drama into a straight up comedy.

Advertising

WARNING! FAKE SPOILERS BELOW:

1.

2.

3.

4.

Advertising

5.

6.

7.

8.

Advertising

9.

10.

11.

12.

Advertising

13.

14.

15.

16.

Advertising

17.

18.

19.

20.

Advertising

21.

22.

23.

24.

Advertising

But honestly, Game of Thrones is infamous for throwing their audience a curveball or two, so don't be surprised if one of these things actually happens on the show. And as always, be careful out there, folks.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.