If you are usually busy on Sunday nights, you know a thing or two about dodging Game of Thrones spoilers. On Thursday, Twitter erupted with Thrones spoilers a few days early, but don't worry— they are as fake as Peter Dinklage's British accent.

Using the hashtag #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers, tweeters from here to Westeros started inventing unlikely twists and turns in the show's plot that would turn the Emmy winning drama into a straight up comedy.

WARNING! FAKE SPOILERS BELOW:

Tyrion goes on to host the popular Westeros show Imp My Ride #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) August 17, 2017

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers



Nobody has sex with their family members. — Jo Keskills (@jokeskills) August 17, 2017

Snape kills Littlefinger #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Miles of Hashtags (@MilesOfHashtags) August 17, 2017

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers ... Daenerys gets a Drogon tattoo, and then helps Daniel Craig solve a murder ... — Eddie Ferrero (@eddie_ferrero) August 17, 2017

Jon Snow hugs the Night King

Melting the ice around his heart

And the people of Whoville cheered#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/EevWQl6hWz — LamonTReacTs (@LamonTReacTs) August 17, 2017

Jon Snow does know a thing or two. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers@MilesOfHashtags — Lissa ✌️💖😁 (@_lola_bee) August 17, 2017

White Walkers just wanted to challenge someone to a dance battle. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/7ULM8ASfcU — 🔥nAmyste⚾️🦉🐼💞 (@AAskelson) August 17, 2017

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers All the Dragons decide to fly South for the Winter. pic.twitter.com/B9nYm3VyZc — Sandra (@ringgoldsandra) August 17, 2017

Donald Trump ends up on the Iron Throne. Scarier than Cersei #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) August 17, 2017

Chuck Norris killed the Mountain last night. Totally unexpected. #fakegameofthronesspoilers — TS Hottle (@tshottle) August 14, 2017

Sully Sullenberger is king of the Unsullied #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Cool Pope Francis (@CoolPontifex) August 17, 2017

It's actually about to be summer #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Luke, Cool ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) August 17, 2017

The people of the 7 kingdoms send prayers to the walkers while putting filters on their profile pictures. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Adam (@thatAdamGrimm) August 17, 2017

Valyrian steel ends up poisoning people because of its high lead content #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers — Jesus Leon (@jesusfromspace) August 17, 2017

Peace is restored throughout the seven kingdoms, but for some reason the White Walkers get all the statues #fakegameofthronesspoilers — Darrel T. Dressel (@CollaborOcho) August 17, 2017

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers From someone who's never watched: Dinklage and Dragon Mom team up to kill zombies and maybe that bratty prince? — GouldthorpeCreates (@DGouldthorpe96) August 17, 2017

#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers - @YO_RANDYJACKSON makes a guest appearance & is murder by #TheHound for calling him "dawg" too many times. pic.twitter.com/TwhobxCXwN — Erin Van Horn (@VanHornSMC) August 17, 2017

All dead characters return for the final episodes. #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/eC3HY8r7BT — Karlsburg (@KarlsburgReview) August 17, 2017

They all lived happily ever after #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers (probably already been done!) — Grump-in-Boots (@GrumpInBoots) August 17, 2017

The real leader of the white walkers is a seal called snowflake.#FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers pic.twitter.com/BAa1Qi2fsT — Rob (@GenericZA) August 17, 2017

But honestly, Game of Thrones is infamous for throwing their audience a curveball or two, so don't be surprised if one of these things actually happens on the show. And as always, be careful out there, folks.

I see #FakeGameOfThronesSpoilers trending. Don't play. One of these is bound to be a real spoiler. — Chris Circeo (@ChrisCirceo) August 17, 2017

