Advertising

Before we get started, be warned:

giphy

Last night's season finale of Game of Thrones was huge for several reasons: The wall came down thanks to zombie Viserion, Jon Snow boinked his Auntie Daenerys, and we were treated to a highly satisfying death scene seven seasons in the making.

giphy

Advertising

Yep! That shady, shady b*tch Littlefinger finally got his comeuppance when Sansa called him out for murder and treason, Bran brought the receipts and Arya slit his slimy, lying, dirty throat. And he would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for those meddling Stark kids!

IMDB: Game of Thrones

But you might have seen all this coming if you were as observant as this one Redditor's girlfriend who accidently predicted the episode's huge plot twist. According to a user called Relyson, their girlfriend noted that whenever Littlefinger was on screen in the last season, ravens could be heard in the background. At first she brushed off the excess noise as annoying, but later came to find that the chirping was probably very purposeful:

Advertising

She only revealed this to me today, but she said that almost every time Littlefinger was on screen in season 7, you could hear ravens/crows in the background making noise. She eventually put together that Bran was listening/watching everything Littlefinger was plotting and would finally be the one to pull the plug on him. And how did she pick this up? The noise they made pissed her off every scene with Littlefinger. Edit: Since people are reacting way to wildly; this is only referring to Season 7 scenes. Don't start going back to S1-6 for this.

Upon hearing this revelation, the Game of Thrones subreddit was all like:

Advertising

giphy

Advertising

Did you notice the ravens at all? We certainly didn't.

Well, hopefully these crazy fan theories and observations will last us until season 8 premieres, which is set to air in either 2018 or 2019. Let's hope the world doesn't end before then!

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.