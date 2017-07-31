Advertising

Almost as exciting as watching an episode of Game of Thrones is hunting for clues in the preview for next week's episode.

The trailers at the end of each episode are usually are no longer than 30-seconds long, but they really jam-pack some juicy details in that you will want to keep your eyes peeled for.

In the Season 7 Episode 4 preview, we see a few exciting things: Arya appears to arrive in Winterfell, Jaime Lannister uncovers a buttload of gold, and Drogon (Daenerys Targaryen's biggest, scariest dragon) is seen flying off into the distance.

Speaking of Drogon, pay extra close attention to that particular shot at the very end of the trailer:

Advertising

Notice anything weird? Honestly, unless you have insanely good eyesight, you probably didn't.

But a Redditor under the username 'vanceco' did.

Vanceco pointed out that, if you squint really hard, you might be able to spot a glimmer of yellow on the back of Drogon, suggesting that Daenerys is flying dragon into battle.

in the last scene, you can see her little blonde head on drogon's back. now if only jon and tyrion could each get a mount.

Advertising

Didja miss it? Here, take a look:

You might need a magnifying glass for this one. YouTube

Does this mean that Daeny is invading Cersei in the next episode? Perhaps she is preparing to rain fire on Jaime and the Lannister army? Maybe she's simply going on a joyride?

Looks like we will have to tune in and find out...as if you could ever resist.

© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.