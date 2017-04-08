Tomi Lahren, the 24-year-old bottle blonde who says things your racist grandparents love for a living, is suing weepy, paranoid shut-in Glenn Beck for wrongful termination. She claims that he fired her because she expressed support for abortion, which is apparently a no-no at his conservative media company, The Blaze. If only there were someone to root for in this fight!
The lawsuit, according to the Dallas News, alleges that even after Lahren's show was canceled, The Blaze wanted to continue paying her, "presumably hoping they could find an exit strategy to sanitize their unlawful conduct." Her two-year employment contract was scheduled to run through Sept. 30. The Blaze contends that they haven't actually fired her (yet), and will probably win in court anyway.
In the meantime, everyone who hates both parties is breaking out the popcorn.
That all this comes at the same time as leaks about the ongoing feud between President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and alt-right advisor Steve Bannon is almost too good to believe. There's blood in the water, baby.
Can't we all just get along? Apparently not when everyone is a megalomaniacal moron.