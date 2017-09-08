Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

Game of Thrones is over for the year, but true love is so much stronger than any two year hiatus. In the wake of the deadly season finale, fans generally agree that Tormund survived the dragonification of the wall—which is great news for the budding romance between him and Brienne.

As we wrote earlier this week, "the magic of Tormund and Brienne is best summed up with this powerful look:"

And a faithful show watcher with an unbelievable memory proves that point one further.

Brienne's general facial reactions to her giant suitor—comical as they are, spawn a great conversation between Tormund and the Hound during their otherwise stupid adventure to catch a wight.

As they get to know each other, Tormund tells his fellow camper, "I have a beauty waiting for me back in Winterfell. Yellow hair, blue eyes, tallest woman you've ever seen. Almost as tall as you."

That catches the Hound's attention:

The Hound: Brienne of Tarth? You're with Brienne of fucking Tarth? Tormund: Well, not with her yet. But I see the way she looks at me. The Hound: How does she look at you? Like she wants to carve you up and eat your liver? Tormund: You do know her.

Writing about "Tormund's morbid romance" in the Reddit forum r/Game of Thrones, a fan brought up a scene from season four, episode 10 that nicely parallels that conversation Tormund has with the Hound.

He's got a deadly philosophy on love.

Speaking with Jon Snow about Ygritte, Tormund debuts his wildling love advice column.

"Did you love her?" he asks Jon, after Ygritte died in battle. He doesn't respond. "She loved you."

"She told you?" asks Jon.

"No. All she ever talked about was killing you. That's how I know."

Compare that to his words with the Hound:

"I see the way [Brienne] looks at me."

"Like she wants to carve you up and eat your liver."

Exactly.

To Tormund, a woman who wants to kill you, is in love with you. Death is love. Love is death. He's not exactly Cosmo, but he knows what he's looking for.

I'm sure Brienne feels like a really lucky woman.

