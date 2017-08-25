There's been plenty of criticism over Game of Thrones season seven's lightning-fast ravens, glaring plot holes, and less-than-subtle character development.
So it's refreshing, in a way, that the following clip is above any criticism.
It's funny. It's eye-popping. It's Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and the Hound (Rory McCann) singing together on set. So you're saying these guys aren't terrifying behemoth killers made of fire and stone? Nope, they're actors—and instead of the ruthless killers you're supposed to see on Sunday, after you watch this clip, you'll be picturing your favorite old drama teachers instead.
Worth it. For sure. These guys are buds.
In fact, Tormund's Instagram is a fantasy-shattering reality factory.
Tormund and Thoros (without the top knot)
Tormund and Jorah (sans greyscale)
Tormund and Vin Diesel (what?)
Tormund Giantsbane's in the Fast and Furious. Enjoy Sunday's finale.