There's been plenty of criticism over Game of Thrones season seven's lightning-fast ravens, glaring plot holes, and less-than-subtle character development.

So it's refreshing, in a way, that the following clip is above any criticism.

It's funny. It's eye-popping. It's Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and the Hound (Rory McCann) singing together on set. So you're saying these guys aren't terrifying behemoth killers made of fire and stone? Nope, they're actors—and instead of the ruthless killers you're supposed to see on Sunday, after you watch this clip, you'll be picturing your favorite old drama teachers instead.

Worth it. For sure. These guys are buds.

When you've had to much trailer time... #behindthescenes #got7 A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 24, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

In fact, Tormund's Instagram is a fantasy-shattering reality factory.

Tormund and Thoros (without the top knot)

HUGGA! Paul Kaye! Such a pleasure to work with this fantastic actor and lovely person! #throwback #got7 #paulkaye #thoros #thorosofmyr A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Aug 23, 2017 at 11:48am PDT

Tormund and Jorah (sans greyscale)

Happy birthday Iain Glen! You may be 56 today, but you have the spirit of a 15 years old boy! 👊Fantastic actor, fantastic person! #iainglenn A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on Jun 24, 2017 at 7:51am PDT

Tormund and Vin Diesel (what?)

Tormund Giantsbane's in the Fast and Furious. Enjoy Sunday's finale.

