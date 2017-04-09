Advertising

As President Trump's approval rating continues to tank—and while he tries to shore up those numbers with military intervention in Syria—a core part of his white, working-class, die-hard base refuses to consider anything but unyielding support for their commander-in-chief. Which is pretty confusing when you consider that Trump's budget eliminates pretty much all the stuff they need.

That cognitive dissonance was brought to life in Saturday Night Live's most recent cold open, which found Alec Baldwin's Trump visiting his biggest fans in Union, Kentucky, and brushing aside their concerns about things like healthcare and after-school programs. How? By promising to gut them completely.

Chin up, guys: Just three years and nine months left of Trump's term in office. Assuming these same people don't reelect him in 2020.

