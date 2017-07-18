Advertising

To be honest, there was little hope that ABC and Warner Brothers would delicately handle the serious sexual assault allegations brought forth during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise while promoting the upcoming season. This first trailer for the show, which returns on August 14, hich isillustrates just how easily producers are glossing over the incident that nearly shut down the show for good.

Paradise has been found. #BachelorInParadise returns to ABC August 14! pic.twitter.com/KNrlmn4uoB — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 18, 2017

Back in June, Bachelor in Paradise suspended filming over "allegations of misconduct" on set. Long story short, two drunken castmates, later discovered to be DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, engaged in sexual activity that some felt might not have been consensual, raising concerns of the cast and crew. After an investigation, both were cleared of any wrongdoing, but only Jackson was invited to rejoin the show as it resumed filming in Mexico.

Basically, the incident was extremely serious and almost ruined two people's lives, but like, how cute is that crab tumbling out of a margarita glass!?

Many fans were dismayed to find that sexual assault allegations are now being used as a punchline in the show's marketing packages.

Sexual harassment ≠ marketing ploy - the show is a fun, trashy, guilty pleasure, but really? pic.twitter.com/NaBxx9kwHM — Gretchen Weiners (@sofetch1988) July 18, 2017

The new #BachelorinParadise trailer REALLY makes it seem like @BachParadise planned the scandal as a giant marketing ploy for the new season — Megan Farquhar (@MeganLynn314) July 18, 2017

So you're exploiting the incident? How trashy #BIP — Noah Brooks (@NoahBrookz) July 18, 2017

The Bachelor in Paradise trailer is insane. You can't just throw a bunch of sad tweets on a crab & pretend u don't have a problem — amil (@amil) July 18, 2017

Sure, the commercial is in poor taste and completely tone-deaf, but did we really expect anything better?

Do better, Bachelor.

