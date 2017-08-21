Advertising

If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you are probably used to having your heart crushed when your favorite character is unceremoniously murdered in cold blood right on your television screen—but the surprise death in last night's episode was especially brutal to watch.

Game of Thrones usually reserves some crazy sh*t for the second-to-last episode of each season, and that usually means a big character death. And sure, some guys died last night (RIP Thoros and Uncle Benjen), but audiences were left heartbroken when Viserion, one of Daenerys' three beloved dragons, was murdered by the Night King and his giant deadly icicle.

WHY IS THIS DEATH 100x SADDER THAN ANY HUMAN DEATH!?

Basically, Twitter eulogized Viserion with GIF's and memes...and they are not okay.

I didn't realize how attached I was to that dragon whose name I didn't know 🐉 😭 #GameOfThrones — Smriti Lama (@SmritiLama) August 21, 2017

viserion's death was the most tragic death of 2017. no one challenge me on this. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/w6IFV9e8cQ — osha (@oshawildling) August 21, 2017

When you've seen at least 100 deaths in 7 whole seasons but the death of a dragon has you inconsolably sobbing #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/9FbqDJ7o26 — Olivia Caridi (@OliviaCaridi) August 21, 2017

I watched this 3 kids grow up and become adults. Tonight we lost one and the night is dark and full of terrors ☹️ #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/9CtHAhdV7k — Berman (@bergonzalez9) August 21, 2017

Why do I feel more emotionally attached to that dragon who died that I seen like twice than people living in the world #GameOfThrones — Kari 9 Soap 🤹🏽‍♂️ (@guessagainbish) August 21, 2017

#gameofthrones I just don't understand..seven years...IVE WATCHED THESE DRAGONS GROW FOR SEVEN YEARS...killed in 7 seconds by an icicle — Christian Golden (@CDG0fficial) August 21, 2017

A tribute for Viseryon, he's forever in our hearts! ft. Celine Dion 'My Heart Will Go On' #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/TfMM6gdT1t — Lᴏʀᴀs Tʏʀᴇʟʟ (@SerLorasTy) August 21, 2017

creepy finger is alive and a dragon is dead, why are there no happy endings #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/FwxVtMm4al — alexis alicia (@lexi__lemons) August 21, 2017

"Are you seriously upset about the death of a CGI dragon?" #GameOfThrones https://t.co/YyiyhndKDX — GoT Things (@GoTthings_) August 21, 2017

Drogon wailing for Viserion and Rhaegal trying to catch him got me more emotional than any Stark reunion. #GameOfThrones #ThronesYall — JuanMa Rodriguez (@Juanmasaurus56) August 21, 2017

I was there when u were born, got locked up & gave ur life for the cause. U will be missed

RIP Viserion 6/19/2011 - 8/20/2017#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vvrlsYbFie — Christopher Toro (@gojeroh) August 21, 2017

Viserion joining the Wightwalkers is worse than when Kevin Durant joined the Warriors. I'm broken, man #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vjYoAjcq0k — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) August 21, 2017

When Danny flies in with her babies but Viserion gets killed #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ShKfYfmO35 — ally | 🇲🇽 (@allyella2001) August 21, 2017

me realizing that now drogon and rhaegal have to fight against viserion #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3rCvVi0VR9 — bridget (@bridgetholguin) August 21, 2017

Hey, look. We won't judge. If you need to do a candlelight vigil or set up a scholarship in Viserion's name in order to help you cope...you do you. But for the love of god, someone protect Drogon and Rhaegal.

May his soul rest in peace. We will miss you Viserion. 😢 #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/KmAHRCflNr — Alessandro B. (@borsellino_a) August 21, 2017

