If you are a Game of Thrones fan, you are probably used to having your heart crushed when your favorite character is unceremoniously murdered in cold blood right on your television screen—but the surprise death in last night's episode was especially brutal to watch.
Game of Thrones usually reserves some crazy sh*t for the second-to-last episode of each season, and that usually means a big character death. And sure, some guys died last night (RIP Thoros and Uncle Benjen), but audiences were left heartbroken when Viserion, one of Daenerys' three beloved dragons, was murdered by the Night King and his giant deadly icicle.
WHY IS THIS DEATH 100x SADDER THAN ANY HUMAN DEATH!?
Basically, Twitter eulogized Viserion with GIF's and memes...and they are not okay.
Hey, look. We won't judge. If you need to do a candlelight vigil or set up a scholarship in Viserion's name in order to help you cope...you do you. But for the love of god, someone protect Drogon and Rhaegal.