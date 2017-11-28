Forbes says Seth Meyers is the perfect feminist Golden Globes host. Women say WTF.

Seth Meyers will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7, a hosting choice which is pretty par for the course for the Globes. Yet, Forbes has proclaimed that the event "Need[ed] A Feminist Host This Year, And Seth Meyers Fits The Bill." Meyers is a white, middle-aged man. The article supports its headline by arguing that Meyers "has quietly proven himself" to have a "track record of providing sensitive commentary on current events and gender-related issues." The article also praises Meyers for having three female writers on his staff in a team of 12, albeit noting that this ratio is a little pathetic.

The Golden Globes need a feminist host this year, and Seth Meyers is the right man for the job https://t.co/DR71adAlMj pic.twitter.com/wYcVJMAKQj — Forbes Showbiz (@ForbesShowbiz) November 27, 2017

Twitter sees a discrepancy between Meyer's background and the article and feels that the hosting choice could've gone in a different direction if a feminist was what the Globes were looking for.