Forbes says Seth Meyers is the perfect feminist Golden Globes host. Women say WTF.
Julianne Adams
Nov 28, 2017@3:07 PM
Seth Meyers will be hosting the 2018 Golden Globes on January 7, a hosting choice which is pretty par for the course for the Globes. Yet, Forbes has proclaimed that the event "Need[ed] A Feminist Host This Year, And Seth Meyers Fits The Bill." Meyers is a white, middle-aged man. The article supports its headline by arguing that Meyers "has quietly proven himself" to have a "track record of providing sensitive commentary on current events and gender-related issues." The article also praises Meyers for having three female writers on his staff in a team of 12, albeit noting that this ratio is a little pathetic.

Twitter sees a discrepancy between Meyer's background and the article and feels that the hosting choice could've gone in a different direction if a feminist was what the Globes were looking for.

As you can see the general sentiment of these tweets is, "Nah."

