No television show is perfect, no matter how much you love, adore, and binge watch it. Even your favorite show can go to some pretty weird and infuriating places at points, leaving an eternal bad taste in your mouth.

On Monday, a Twitter user named Juliet Mushens went online to vent about a particular plot line she hated in Friends: the dreaded (but brief!) Rachel/Joey romance arc. Although most of us have tried to scrub those few episodes from our memories, they live on in infamy in reruns:

Name the TV show plot line that you're still angry about. Mine? Rachel/Joey. — Juliet Mushens 🌹 (@mushenska) August 7, 2017

Mushens also asked Twitter which plot lines they despise, and boy did people have opinions.

SPOILERS: like, every popular TV show made in the last 20 years. You've been warned.

There were a lot of Gilmore Girls complaints— from both the original series and the revival.

Lorelei and Luke breaking you and her randomly marrying Christopher in Gilmore Girls. — Alison May (@MsAlisonMay) August 7, 2017

Lane's ending in Gilmore Girls. She deserved so much more!! — Kat (@katkatkatt) August 8, 2017

"lol my boyfriend steals stuff from my family" - Rory Gilmore. — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) August 8, 2017

Sex in the City got people typing as furiously as Carrie.

Carrie cheating on Aiden with Big. Will never forgive! Big was rubbish. — Katherine Parish (@katerinaparish) August 7, 2017

Berger and Carrie 😩😩😩 — Shireen (@shireen_g) August 8, 2017

Carrie getting pissed off when Charlotte doesn't immediately offer to lend her money because she spent too much on shoes in Sex and the City — shloerpapi 🦑 (@RyvitaVonTeese) August 8, 2017

Some Buffy the Vampire Slayer plot points drove a stake through fan's hearts.

Buffy and Spike start their weird / creepy relationship. I was never convinced by that. — Graeme Williams (@gray_books) August 7, 2017

Dawn's existence in Buffy 😡 — Laura (@272BookFaith) August 7, 2017

Riley paying vampires to bite him (Buffy commentary on sex work). At no point in the story does Farm Boy fall down a deep, deep well. — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) August 8, 2017

But really, no show was safe:

Topanga giving up her spot at Yale to go to Pennbrook with Cory — Courtney DiPaola (@CourtneyDiPaola) August 8, 2017

When Marie started stealing stuff in Breaking Bad and the writers refused to let it go. — Parker (@panoparker) August 8, 2017

The Simpsons rejigging Homer & Marge's timelines to be Gen X so they met in the 90s. Goes against the very fabric of their characters. Stop. — Sarah_Woolley (@Sarah_Woolley) August 8, 2017

everything that happened on The Office after Steve Carrell left. — ursula 🥂 (@urspostrophe) August 7, 2017

Shane leaving Carmen at the altar in the l word. — Ciara Smyth (@CiaraNicG) August 7, 2017

Ted/The Mother on HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER. — Iris Blasi (@IrisBlasi) August 7, 2017

Toby's exit from the White House in the West Wing. — Sam Hawke (@samhawkewrites) August 7, 2017

Dexter. Debs 'falling in love' with Dexter. I feel sick just thinking about it. And the whole mess of the last season. — Mags Campbell (@writersblock08) August 7, 2017

DAN WAS GOSSIP GIRL THE WHOLE TIME!! — Beth Fereday (@BethFereday) August 8, 2017

Daphne's sudden problem with over-eating in Frasier to disguise the fact that the actress was pregnant... 😡😡 — Miranda Dickinson (@wurdsmyth) August 7, 2017

And sometimes people were just as angry with what didn't happen than with what did.

Cooper & Audrey Horne not getting together in Twin Peaks. I’ll never be over it — Mhairi McFarlane (@MhairiMcF) August 7, 2017

Peter Kay's Car Share - end of second series. They didn't get together! Cried so much I had to comfort myself with a box of Quality St. — BlondeWriteMore (@Blondewritemore) August 7, 2017

Oh yeah, and a lot of people hated their favorite show's series finale:

the finale of "Pretty Little Liars". I wasted hundreds of hours of my life for the worst British accent of all time — Jaye Rose (@jayerosex) August 7, 2017

true blood had the worst ending ever. the way tara’s story came to an end was especially frustrating. — mariah (@iStanForMusic) August 7, 2017

That one gets me too. And the ending of the Gilmore Girls revival. So wrong, I was fuming. — Laura 📚 (@RebelOtter) August 7, 2017

The finale of LOST. SERIOUSLY. They all end up in a church what? WHAT? — Roxie Cooper (@toodletinkbaby) August 7, 2017

You fired up yet? Good luck with the "chill" part of 'Netflix & Chill' after reading all that.

What is your favorite least favorite television show plot?

