No television show is perfect, no matter how much you love, adore, and binge watch it. Even your favorite show can go to some pretty weird and infuriating places at points, leaving an eternal bad taste in your mouth.
On Monday, a Twitter user named Juliet Mushens went online to vent about a particular plot line she hated in Friends: the dreaded (but brief!) Rachel/Joey romance arc. Although most of us have tried to scrub those few episodes from our memories, they live on in infamy in reruns:
Mushens also asked Twitter which plot lines they despise, and boy did people have opinions.
SPOILERS: like, every popular TV show made in the last 20 years. You've been warned.
There were a lot of Gilmore Girls complaints— from both the original series and the revival.
Sex in the City got people typing as furiously as Carrie.
Some Buffy the Vampire Slayer plot points drove a stake through fan's hearts.
But really, no show was safe:
And sometimes people were just as angry with what didn't happen than with what did.
Oh yeah, and a lot of people hated their favorite show's series finale:
You fired up yet? Good luck with the "chill" part of 'Netflix & Chill' after reading all that.
What is your favorite least favorite television show plot?