Viola Davis' reaction to Melania Trump being a fan of her show is just killer.

How would you feel if you were a star of the television show that is the sole source of joy in the prison of privilege that is Melania Trump's life?

Viola Davis, star of How To Get Away with Murder, has mixed feelings.

Jimmy Kimmel asked Davis about Melania's apparent love for the show (which she totally doesn't watch for advice) and Davis totally took us on a face journey.

ABC

And THEN Kimmel asked if Davis how she'd feel about the First Lady doing a walk-on role on the show, and the faces were just spectacular.

abc

Davis would sign off on a Melania cameo, only because she "wants to talk to the lady" and have her spill all the beans over vodka.