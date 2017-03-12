Advertising

Let's face it: Watching an entire drama series like Breaking Bad is a serious time commitment. And trying to dive in a few years after everyone else was obsessed with it just feels... embarrassing. To quote every infomercial: "There's got to be a better way!"

Well, in this case there is. Cue some guy from the internet spending all of his free time combing through the series and re-editing it into a feature-length film that clocks in at just about two hours. Yes, really. It may not have all the side plots and exposition that true fans got, but hey, at least you'll know what people are talking about when they quote Jesse Pinkman.

Now if only someone could do this with How I Met Your Mother.

