Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

This week's Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow (if that is his real name) preparing a super group of brave souls to venture beyond the wall to capture a Wight to bring to Cersei.

The mission requires a team of brave souls willing to risk their lives. A suicide squad, if you will.

Twitter was all over this plotline's cinematic quality, inspiring memes galore.

SEVEN SAMURAI (1954)

DoP : Asakuza Nakai

Director : Akira Kurosawa#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/aiUtqHTGIE — Maxime (@Bondmax16) August 14, 2017

I love the new avengers pic.twitter.com/TfJmU5gNjh — Tiana 👑 (@jaimelannisters) August 14, 2017

#GameOfThrones managed to create a better Suicide Squad in 10 minutes then the movie did in 2 hours. #episode5 — Tony Sylar (@tony_sylar) August 14, 2017

#GameOfThrones

"I'll get the White Walker. You have my Sword. And my Bow. And my Lord of Light -and my Hammer." So The Fellowship was Born. pic.twitter.com/WVmN2qK0RE — Kyle Paxton (@_KPax_) August 14, 2017

Westeros I give you The Fellowship of the Wight

Jon Snow

Tormund

Sir Jorah

The Hound

Thoros

Gendry

Sir Beric #GameofThrones #TalkTheThrones pic.twitter.com/edgIDnctel — Generalissimo Trump (@Pol_PoTrump) August 14, 2017

Now this is #SquadGoals.

