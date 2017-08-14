Advertising

Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.

This week's Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow (if that is his real name) preparing a super group of brave souls to venture beyond the wall to capture a Wight to bring to Cersei.

The mission requires a team of brave souls willing to risk their lives. A suicide squad, if you will.

Twitter was all over this plotline's cinematic quality, inspiring memes galore.

Now this is #SquadGoals.

