Spoilers for Game of Thrones, season 7 below.
This week's Game of Thrones saw Jon Snow (if that is his real name) preparing a super group of brave souls to venture beyond the wall to capture a Wight to bring to Cersei.
The mission requires a team of brave souls willing to risk their lives. A suicide squad, if you will.
Twitter was all over this plotline's cinematic quality, inspiring memes galore.
Now this is #SquadGoals.
