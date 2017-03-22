Advertising

This guy's guess on Wheel of Fortune was unfortunate and hilarious. Was it the worst ever? Debatable. When faced with the final letter in "A STREETCAR NA_ED DESIRE," he chose...

...."K." Maybe he was nervous? Maybe he was imagining everyone in their underwear?

Now go ahead and pretend, like me, that you would never choke on a game show. Because we're smart, cool, collected humans who have read every single letter ever written by Tennessee Williams, especially the "M" in every title.

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

This was a really, really embarrassing answer, but it's probably not the worst of all time. That honor goes to this woman, who threw out every conceivable rule of Wheel of Fortune to delight the internet for generations to come.

"The whole point of the game is to make guesses about letters that are not yet visible based on the letters you already have available. Additionally, every instance of a letter is revealed on the board," explained Someecards in 2015.

Try to remember that piece of rule book knowledge if you're ever on Wheel of Fortune, and try not to think about naked desire.

