It was all the way back in season five when Jon Snow first fought the White Walkers, and since then, he's been crowned King of the North and traversed up and down the continent to ready for winter.

Go big or go Hardhome. Giphy

Meanwhile, the ice zombies beyond the wall have been slowly but surely on the march. Just how slowly is made evident in this map by Reddit's TheKinglnTheN0rth, who's been tracking their (lack of) progress.

As fellow nerds on Reddit point out, there are some reasonable explanations as to what's taking them so dang long to attack the continent.

"The White Walkers have been inactive for thousands of years so what's a few more months?" FedaykinII comments.

uristmcderp points out, "Maybe they're waiting for the coldest winter months just because they only survive in cold climate. No point in crossing the wall if you're gonna be stuck at Moles town for several years."

"The white walkers aren't just tactically waiting for winter to set in, they need the winter. They are the winter," bluebombed affirms.

And yes, winter is coming.

Giphy

