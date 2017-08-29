Advertising

On Sunday night's Game of Thrones, as the White Walkers began marching where the wall used to be, eagle-eyed (or three-eyed raven-eyed?) Redditor sannybop noticed that the Army of the Dead was in a familiar formation.

HBO

IT'S THE STARK SIGIL!

HBO

Here's what the flag over Winterfell looks like, for reference.

HBO

Now, of course, people are debating if this sh*t's for real of if seeing the wolf in the Dead is a classic case of confirmation bias, but a Stark-themed Easter Egg would make a lot of sense.

Firstly, the Starks are the first names on the Dead's Arya-style hit list. Primarily because that's how geography works, with the Night King marching them through the North.

Giphy

Secondly, this image can also help fuel that bonkers theory going around that Bran Stark is the Night King (!!!).

Is it a coincidence that they shop at the same department store?

Bran and the Night King's outfits pic.twitter.com/Sikv9Jp4xe — Westeros Watch (@WesterosWatch) August 21, 2017

Whether this formation is deliberate or not, we'll still have to wait a year to find out if it means anything.

