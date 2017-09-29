Advertising

Will and Grace is back...and it's GOOD!

Grace to "Will and Grace." giphy

Eleven years after it first aired its finale, Will and Grace and Jack and Karen have returned to TV and went straight to the Oval Office.

Will & Grace's Oval Office pillow fight is still more mature than Trump's meetings. giphy

Like everything, the episode was all about President Trump, with Melania's close and personal friend Karen scoring Grace a gig redecorating the Oval Office.

it's 2017 and Will is judgy, Grace is crazy, Karen's drunk & Jack's on the prowl... the world is finally safe again #WillAndGrace — violette shumberg (@lisaloopners) September 29, 2017

As Grace walked into the Oval, she marveled, "I am awed by the majesty of this office. Just think of the great minds that sat at this desk, shaped the course of history. (Opens a box on Trump’s desk.) A Russian-English dictionary and a fidget spinner."

@DebraMessing keeps getting funnier! Loving the new season so far. I can relate to her! #WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/6wpX8jW1CU — Oscar A. Fregoso (@oscarfg1398) September 29, 2017

Re: Oval Office: "I need to make sure the drapes work well with his coloring" *opens up a bag of cheetos* I can't!! 😂😂#WillAndGrace — Jerrica Benton (@DionnewithaV) September 29, 2017

“i used to be woke....now i use my pussy hat to smuggle candy into movies” #WillAndGrace — shełbytayłor (@shelby_zarlenga) September 29, 2017

Fans loved it, and welcomed the foursome to #TheResistance.

#WillAndGrace is so overtly political that's it's almost refreshing pic.twitter.com/AaMvpGtqMh — Cara Anne Anderson (@cara_02) September 29, 2017

In the 30 minutes of Trumpitude, a sexy Secret Service agent joked with Jack, "My job’s gotten a lot easier. The nutjobs we protected the last president from are this guy’s biggest supporters."

white house staff member: "who am i kidding? rules don't matter here anymore"



and that's that on that#WillandGrace pic.twitter.com/FoH95jvGIA — chelsea ☆ (@quinzelstardis) September 29, 2017

Grace only ended up making one change to the office, but it's a big one:

giphy

Welcome back, Fab Four! We missed you!

