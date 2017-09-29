Will and Grace is back...and it's GOOD!
Eleven years after it first aired its finale, Will and Grace and Jack and Karen have returned to TV and went straight to the Oval Office.
Like everything, the episode was all about President Trump, with Melania's close and personal friend Karen scoring Grace a gig redecorating the Oval Office.
As Grace walked into the Oval, she marveled, "I am awed by the majesty of this office. Just think of the great minds that sat at this desk, shaped the course of history. (Opens a box on Trump’s desk.) A Russian-English dictionary and a fidget spinner."
Fans loved it, and welcomed the foursome to #TheResistance.
In the 30 minutes of Trumpitude, a sexy Secret Service agent joked with Jack, "My job’s gotten a lot easier. The nutjobs we protected the last president from are this guy’s biggest supporters."
Grace only ended up making one change to the office, but it's a big one:
Welcome back, Fab Four! We missed you!