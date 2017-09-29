Advertising

Will and Grace is back...and it's GOOD!

Grace to "Will and Grace."
Grace to "Will and Grace."
giphy

Eleven years after it first aired its finale, Will and Grace and Jack and Karen have returned to TV and went straight to the Oval Office.

Will & Grace's Oval Office pillow fight is still more mature than Trump's meetings.
Will & Grace's Oval Office pillow fight is still more mature than Trump's meetings.
giphy

Like everything, the episode was all about President Trump, with Melania's close and personal friend Karen scoring Grace a gig redecorating the Oval Office.

Advertising

As Grace walked into the Oval, she marveled, "I am awed by the majesty of this office. Just think of the great minds that sat at this desk, shaped the course of history. (Opens a box on Trump’s desk.) A Russian-English dictionary and a fidget spinner."

Advertising

Fans loved it, and welcomed the foursome to #TheResistance.

Advertising

In the 30 minutes of Trumpitude, a sexy Secret Service agent joked with Jack, "My job’s gotten a lot easier. The nutjobs we protected the last president from are this guy’s biggest supporters."

Grace only ended up making one change to the office, but it's a big one:

Advertising
giphy

Welcome back, Fab Four! We missed you!

Sources: h/t Washington Post
© Copyright 2017 Someecards, Inc.