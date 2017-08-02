Advertising

The internet is a complex series of tubes built exclusively with Game of Thrones memes, so when the internet gives you a weird, joke theory about a character... you trust it without question.

Based on an old photograph of the series' author, George R.R. Martin, here's the reason that he won't kill off Jon Snow like he did to all your favorite Starks:

The side by side of the young author with Kit Harington, the actor who plays Jon Snow, has gone viral on Imgur for the resemblance.

Harington has been groomed by Hollywood, looks a little less like a werewolf, and shaves more of his neck—but you get it.

Here's another couple throwback photos of young Martin/the real life King in the North. Very regal.

Does this mean that Martin sees himself in the young king? The fantasy hero of his own mind? Does it mean that he won't kill Jon Snow? Does it mean he has a thing for a blond aunt of his?

Commenters say yes, yes, and yes. Here's a sampling via Imgur:

"So... are there any pics of a blond aunt of George RR Martin when she was young?" "'You know nothing, George Martin.' -His high school girlfriend, probably." "Does this mean Kit Harington is going to look like GRRM in a few years?"

Worth noting is the fact that the show series is well ahead of Martin's books. If the show runners are anything like Martin's fans, they hold that against him. So if Benioff and Weiss know that Martin sees himself as this guy...

...Snow better watch his incredibly sexy back.

