8It's a big day for Bachelor nation. On Thursday morning, it was announced that fan-favorite Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going to be the Bachelor for the show's 2018 season.
Arie was a contestant on The Bachelorette back in 2012. Because of his long absence from the show, many newer viewers had never seen him before. However, they did seem to think he looked an awful lot like a certain television star.
Soon, word of the uncanny resemblance travelled back to Zach Braff himself, who jokingly embraced his new role as The Bachelor.
One fan even used their Photoshopping skills to make Braff's role official.
LOL.
While Braff won't actually be handing out roses on this season of The Bachelor, we're holding out hope that he'll at least make a cameo. (He has to, right?)