8It's a big day for Bachelor nation. On Thursday morning, it was announced that fan-favorite Arie Luyendyk Jr. is going to be the Bachelor for the show's 2018 season.

Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be....@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹 pic.twitter.com/PTCKToIIrM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 7, 2017

Arie was a contestant on The Bachelorette back in 2012. Because of his long absence from the show, many newer viewers had never seen him before. However, they did seem to think he looked an awful lot like a certain television star.

Wait so Zach Braff is the new Bachelor? pic.twitter.com/HAzdnMH6uC — Maria Del Russo (@maria_delrusso) September 7, 2017

I thought the new bachelor looked familiar...then I realized I've been watching him play a doctor on Scrubs for 9 seasons @ariejr @zachbraff — Dean Michael Unglert (@deanie_babies) September 7, 2017

Not gonna lie, every time I see a pic of the new bachelor I keep thinking it's Zach Braff — Claire Frank (@clairefrank96) September 7, 2017

Soon, word of the uncanny resemblance travelled back to Zach Braff himself, who jokingly embraced his new role as The Bachelor.

I can't believe I'm the Bachelor! I didn't even audition. Looking forward to the fantasy suites. pic.twitter.com/lenjbeEE68 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 7, 2017

One fan even used their Photoshopping skills to make Braff's role official.

LOL.

While Braff won't actually be handing out roses on this season of The Bachelor, we're holding out hope that he'll at least make a cameo. (He has to, right?)

