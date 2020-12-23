Someecards Logo
31 of the funniest and most relatable tweets of 2020.

may wilkerson
Dec 23, 2020 | 5:11 PM

If you are reading this, chances are high that you are a human being who survived the majority of the year 2020. Congrats! You deserve a reward.

So for your entertainment, here are 31 popular tweets from 2020 that are universally hilarious and deeply relatable:

1.)

dentist: and how is school by the way? pic.twitter.com/qJdET0gZiC

— lucy,, (@curledbitch) February 14, 2020

2.)

Twitter

3.)

My friends: so why did you break up?

Me: pic.twitter.com/KaWeD8XdSW

— Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) August 18, 2020

4.)

