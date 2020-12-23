31 of the funniest and most relatable tweets of 2020.

If you are reading this, chances are high that you are a human being who survived the majority of the year 2020. Congrats! You deserve a reward.So for your entertainment, here are 31 popular tweets from 2020 that are universally hilarious and deeply relatable:1.)dentist: and how is school by the way? pic.twitter.com/qJdET0gZiC— lucy,, (@curledbitch) February 14, 2020 2.) Twitter3.)My friends: so why did you break up?Me: pic.twitter.com/KaWeD8XdSW— Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) August 18, 2020 4.) Twitter5.) Twitter6.) Twitter7.) Twitter8.)14 days in the supermarket 2 days in my house https://t.co/GTk2tdsiFn— iCum in Piss...Your gadget plug 💯 (@themacketlady) August 14, 2020 9.) Twitter10.) Twitter11.)man i be overthinking these pic.twitter.com/qZ6vdVRdMh— drunkestein🏳️ (@ahmedheshamm4) June 26, 2020 12.) Twitter13.)people don’t even say “bless you” anymore, they just look at you like this😭 pic.twitter.com/qfYWp7XGbm— jose🦍 (@jossehtx) March 13, 2020 14.)Me when I delete “Sent from my iPhone” to make the email more formal pic.twitter.com/OgJyPyS3c0— AD🥇#EndSARS🇳🇬 (@98Toks) March 4, 2020 15.)My mom when I go 36 on a 35 pic.twitter.com/3aFhnWVlEK— 𝚊𝚗dr𝚎w ✰ (@aandrewwz) May 1, 2020 16.)can’t wait to walk down the aisle pic.twitter.com/4XvaKcSV75— rozhan (@stylebyrxg) May 2, 2020 17.)Worth a shot pic.twitter.com/jviSot7JB8— aka Mr_Spacely (@ddenton80) July 29, 2020 18.) Twitter19.) Twitter20.) Twitter21.)Every morning when i look in my fridge and see ingredients instead of meals pic.twitter.com/qPr4Nn9Blw— Dedhass, MA (@hallamir) October 5, 2020 22.)Nobody:Me after washing the dishes: pic.twitter.com/VbndMndvGh— Steady (@SteadyIsFlying) November 21, 2020 23.) Twitter24.) Twitter25.) Twitter26.) Twitter27.) Twitter28.)Sometimes I think I’ve got my shit together and then I remember we still only have a cheese grater I won in a cracker pic.twitter.com/bmiOxZLZU5— Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) February 20, 2020 29.) Twitter30.) Twitter31.)Mr. Box, I continue to try. pic.twitter.com/8heNo9YyvB— Emily L. Hauser אלה אסתר (@emilylhauser) December 18, 2020